Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) closed the day trading at $89.34 down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $91.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579369 shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $84 previously.

On June 28, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Naughton Colin sold 420 shares for $90.87 per share. The transaction valued at 38,165 led to the insider holds 4,809 shares of the business.

Mogefors Svante sold 1,000 shares of ALV for $89,000 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 11,739 shares after completing the transaction at $89.00 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Oldorff Frithjof, who serves as the President, Autoliv Europe of the company, sold 581 shares for $77.96 each. As a result, the insider received 45,295 and left with 3,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $103.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALV traded about 757.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALV traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 87.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.99M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

ALV’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.73 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.12B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.32B and the low estimate is $8.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.