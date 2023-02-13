Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX)

The closing price of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) was $2.81 for the day, down -14.85% from the previous closing price of $3.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674141 shares were traded. VAXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VAXX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 405,217 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,358,044 led to the insider holds 8,764,372 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 95,475 shares of VAXX for $319,975 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 2,065,027 shares after completing the transaction at $3.35 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,121 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 28,561 and left with 9,169,589 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4430.

Shares Statistics:

VAXX traded an average of 520.10K shares per day over the past three months and 478.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.46M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 932.66k with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 957.06k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.65.