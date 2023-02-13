Update from Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) was $4.93 for the day, up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728759 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,005 led to the insider holds 1,130,774 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of COSM for $497,984 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 20,135,429 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 19,334,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $98.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5635, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4777.

Shares Statistics:

COSM traded an average of 8.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.83M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 495.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 225.89k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.