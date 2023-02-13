Update from Parsons Corporation (PSN): A steady trajectory

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) closed the day trading at $45.44 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $44.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532873 shares were traded. PSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares for $41.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,905,000 led to the insider holds 122,857 shares of the business.

Ball George L. bought 40,000 shares of PSN for $1,336,000 on Feb 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSN has reached a high of $50.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSN traded about 422.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSN traded about 546.16k shares per day. A total of 103.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.