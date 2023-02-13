Update from Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): A steady trajectory

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed the day trading at $151.34 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $152.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063755 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $165 from $155 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.Argus initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when FOSTER VINCENT D sold 14,948 shares for $119.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,778,896 led to the insider holds 204,925 shares of the business.

Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 135,000 shares of PWR for $17,074,304 on Jun 10. The President and CEO now owns 689,030 shares after completing the transaction at $126.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WAYNE DONALD, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,817 shares for $136.68 each. As a result, the insider received 248,348 and left with 64,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $155.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWR traded about 877.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWR traded about 846.26k shares per day. A total of 143.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

PWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.30% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.57 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.53B to a low estimate of $4.27B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.