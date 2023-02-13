Update from Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063655 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5328.

Shares Statistics:

DCFC traded an average of 2.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.91M. Insiders hold about 37.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.6M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.