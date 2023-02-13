Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed the day trading at $7.47 up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704080 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $6.

On July 12, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 45,357 shares for $7.22 per share. The transaction valued at 327,478 led to the insider holds 1,654,230 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 87,956 shares of VERA for $622,728 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 1,608,873 shares after completing the transaction at $7.08 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Longitude Capital Partners IV, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,714,285 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,999,995 and bolstered with 1,714,285 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERA traded about 700.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERA traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 41.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.92 and -$5.06.