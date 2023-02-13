What shareholders can do to beat the market with Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) stock

In the latest session, Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) closed at $233.77 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $236.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752532 shares were traded. ESS stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 358.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $267 from $284 previously.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $226.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares for $218.44 per share. The transaction valued at 109,220 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Johnson Amal M bought 500 shares of ESS for $109,220 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $218.44 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, SCHALL MICHAEL J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,132 shares for $349.19 each. As a result, the insider received 4,236,373 and left with 48,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESS has reached a high of $363.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $205.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 250.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESS has traded an average of 560.67K shares per day and 807.24k over the past ten days. A total of 65.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 966.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ESS is 8.80, from 8.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $6.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $412.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $417.9M to a low estimate of $385.7M. As of the current estimate, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.17M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $416.15M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389.76M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.