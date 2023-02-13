What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stock

In the latest session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed at $515.75 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $522.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711143 shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $519.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $512.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $400 from $450 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $511 to $508.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $510 to $575.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Kimbell David C sold 11,489 shares for $467.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,366,981 led to the insider holds 41,912 shares of the business.

Steelman Kecia sold 8,518 shares of ULTA for $4,061,773 on Dec 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 16,377 shares after completing the transaction at $476.85 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Halligan Catherine Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 276 shares for $445.86 each. As a result, the insider received 123,059 and left with 2,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $531.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 485.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 423.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULTA has traded an average of 616.12K shares per day and 495.69k over the past ten days. A total of 51.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $3.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.2, with high estimates of $6.1 and low estimates of $4.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.88 and $20.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.33. EPS for the following year is $23.04, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.1 and $21.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.