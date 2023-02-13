Which analyst expects Amdocs Limited (DOX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at $95.95 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $95.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663565 shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.41.

For a deeper understanding of Amdocs Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $91 previously.

On November 11, 2020, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $97.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.29.

For the past three months, DOX has traded an average of 621.05K shares per day and 893.67k over the past ten days. A total of 120.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.61M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 1.74, from 1.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $5.81.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Amdocs Limited’s year-ago sales were $956.01M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.