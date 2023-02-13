Which analyst expects Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, down -15.51% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0822 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323123 shares were traded. POAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5373 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4338.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 6,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,460 led to the insider holds 120,513 shares of the business.

MYERS ROBERT L bought 8,795 shares of POAI for $5,001 on Dec 02. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 71,265 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Vennare Raymond F, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,583 and bolstered with 83,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAI has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4094.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POAI traded 415.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 938.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POAI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 254.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 233.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600k, an estimated increase of 233.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 1,173.90% over than the figure of $233.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 745.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $33.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.