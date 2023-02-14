A correction may be in store for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) shares?

In the latest session, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) closed at $61.61 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $61.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844378 shares were traded. EHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.35.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Encompass Health Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 02, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $107.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when COLTHARP DOUGLAS E sold 17,895 shares for $60.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,658 led to the insider holds 53,097 shares of the business.

CARMICHAEL GREG D bought 1,830 shares of EHC for $100,046 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 10,546 shares after completing the transaction at $54.67 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Tarr Mark J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,449 shares for $53.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,909 and left with 440,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encompass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHC has reached a high of $64.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EHC has traded an average of 675.25K shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 99.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.75M. Shares short for EHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EHC is 0.60, from 1.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for EHC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Encompass Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, a decrease of -14.70% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.92B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.