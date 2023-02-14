A correction may be in store for Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.21, up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436733 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Allison Eric sold 18,766 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 75,252 led to the insider holds 286,614 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 5,648 shares of JOBY for $22,648 on Jan 13. The insider now owns 175,800 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, sold 139,578 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 515,043 and left with 487,680 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7744.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOBY traded 3.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.37M with a Short Ratio of 33.71M, compared to 29.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.82.