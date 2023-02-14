A correction may be in store for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares?

As of close of business last night, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.61, up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $7.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74048486 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares for $6.38 per share. The transaction valued at 44,663 led to the insider holds 213,830 shares of the business.

Karp Alexander C. sold 809,398 shares of PLTR for $5,774,569 on Dec 07. The insider now owns 6,432,258 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Karp Alexander C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 809,398 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,664,167 and left with 6,432,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLTR traded 32.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 44.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 121.35M with a Short Ratio of 115.71M, compared to 122.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.