A glimpse at Comstock Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Comstock Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, down -12.36% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0519 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143319 shares were traded. LODE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3630.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LODE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on April 23, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On March 16, 2012, Global Hunter Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5429.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LODE traded 742.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 948.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 21.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LODE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 707.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 962.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $50k. It ranges from a high estimate of $50k to a low estimate of $50k. As of the current estimate, Comstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $363k, an estimated decrease of -86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $60k, a decrease of -84.80% over than the figure of -$86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LODE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862k, down -74.50% from the average estimate.