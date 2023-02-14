A glimpse at Mesa Air Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) closed at $3.43 up 4.89% from its previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510875 shares were traded. MESA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mesa Air Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESA has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1701.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MESA has traded an average of 517.32K shares per day and 524.15k over the past ten days. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MESA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 870.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 844.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $148M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.78M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.54M, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.08M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.59M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631M and the low estimate is $527.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.