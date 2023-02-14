A glimpse at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed at $464.28 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $463.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920852 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $470.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $458.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $500 to $478.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Caylor Mark A sold 1,065 shares for $518.15 per share. The transaction valued at 551,827 led to the insider holds 13,428 shares of the business.

Jones Thomas H sold 167 shares of NOC for $87,842 on Nov 04. The CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems now owns 3,151 shares after completing the transaction at $526.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, CHESTON SHEILA C., who serves as the Corp. VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,907,810 and left with 25,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $556.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $380.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 497.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 485.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOC has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 153.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOC is 6.92, from 5.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.71 and a low estimate of $6.16, while EPS last year was $6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.91, with high estimates of $6.74 and low estimates of $4.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.7. EPS for the following year is $25.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $28.46 and $20.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $9.27B. As of the current estimate, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.19B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.01B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99B and the low estimate is $37.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.