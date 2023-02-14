A glimpse at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at $84.38 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $83.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5706120 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 16, 2022, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when KEETON SIMON sold 4,000 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,000 led to the insider holds 209,781 shares of the business.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares of ON for $143,569 on Oct 07. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 22,931 shares after completing the transaction at $68.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 4,550 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 341,250 and left with 162,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $87.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ON has traded an average of 6.21M shares per day and 8.99M over the past ten days. A total of 432.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Shares short for ON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 20.21M, compared to 26.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.