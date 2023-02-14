A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)

After finishing at $60.10 in the prior trading day, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $64.08, up 6.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10153786 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On January 17, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Kramer Douglas James sold 3,500 shares for $60.47 per share. The transaction valued at 211,645 led to the insider holds 55,644 shares of the business.

Kramer Douglas James sold 3,500 shares of NET for $186,935 on Feb 01. The General Counsel now owns 55,644 shares after completing the transaction at $53.41 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, SEIFERT THOMAS J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $50.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,701 and left with 86,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $132.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.74M with a Short Ratio of 22.59M, compared to 18.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $250.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.35M, an estimated increase of 45.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.66M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $45.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.