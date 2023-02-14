A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

The price of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed at $21.83 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320632 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 per share. The transaction valued at 290,405 led to the insider holds 30,590 shares of the business.

Fehr Dennis sold 120,000 shares of FLNC for $2,318,988 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,590 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,211 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 298,814 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLNC traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.71M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 6.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $347.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.79M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.21M, an estimated increase of 84.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $843.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $680.77M, up 60.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.