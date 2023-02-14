A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

The price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) closed at $1.65 in the last session, up 3.12% from day before closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932882 shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3637.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONCY traded on average about 300.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 94.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 132.22k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.39.