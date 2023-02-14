A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

After finishing at $10.00 in the prior trading day, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed at $10.83, up 8.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765397 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 77,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 636,790 led to the insider holds 1,005,207 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 45,000 shares of RAIN for $351,000 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 928,207 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the See Explanation of Responses of the company, bought 1,710,358 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,971,387 and bolstered with 2,870,985 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.62M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 260.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 264.21k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.59 and -$2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$2.54.