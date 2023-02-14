Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed the day trading at $76.59 up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $75.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5372763 shares were traded. ATVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Alegre Daniel sold 10,000 shares for $78.16 per share. The transaction valued at 781,617 led to the insider holds 176,690 shares of the business.

ZERZA ARMIN sold 10,174 shares of ATVI for $816,170 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 186,117 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, ZERZA ARMIN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,295 shares for $77.54 each. As a result, the insider received 255,495 and left with 196,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATVI traded about 6.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATVI traded about 9.79M shares per day. A total of 782.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.05M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 16.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

ATVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.47, up from 0.47 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.59. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.14B, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.61B and the low estimate is $8.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.