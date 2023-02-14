An average trading volume for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $45.30 in the prior trading day, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed at $45.50, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779421 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.87.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Sayiner Necip sold 2,873 shares for $45.53 per share. The transaction valued at 130,801 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

FAN XIANZHI SEAN sold 52,852 shares of RMBS for $2,002,198 on Nov 18. The COO now owns 127,886 shares after completing the transaction at $37.88 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 10,277 shares for $38.30 each. As a result, the insider received 393,568 and left with 180,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $46.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 910.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $138.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $131.8M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.5M, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.5M and the low estimate is $569.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.