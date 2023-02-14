An investigation into Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $104.50 in the prior trading day, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) closed at $106.14, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565001 shares were traded. CRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $120 from $100 previously.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD sold 29,229 shares for $105.36 per share. The transaction valued at 3,079,481 led to the insider holds 8,979 shares of the business.

Alberty Carl Jackson sold 1,998 shares of CRUS for $210,689 on Feb 08. The VP, MSP now owns 36,436 shares after completing the transaction at $105.45 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Dougherty Justin E, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 16,213 shares for $103.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,680,823 and left with 9,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cirrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRUS has reached a high of $107.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 523.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 906.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $7 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.