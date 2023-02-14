An overall feel about Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock clocked out at $26.04, down -5.75% from its previous closing price of $27.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651470 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCYC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lee Kevin sold 6,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 174,360 led to the insider holds 326,585 shares of the business.

Keen Nicholas sold 1,817 shares of BCYC for $52,802 on Jan 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 39,160 shares after completing the transaction at $29.06 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Kalowski Lee, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, sold 1,815 shares for $29.06 each. As a result, the insider received 52,744 and left with 30,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $50.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCYC traded 230.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 238.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.61M. Insiders hold about 9.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 15 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7M, up 55.30% from the average estimate.