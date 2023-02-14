An overall feel about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed at $19.91 up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660440 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $11.70 from $14 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $34.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FMS has traded an average of 754.51K shares per day and 965.71k over the past ten days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FMS is 0.71, from 1.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.44% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.71B, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.38B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.6B and the low estimate is $19.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.