Are analysts optimistic about Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed the day trading at $17.71 up 4.73% from the previous closing price of $16.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934835 shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRSR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2022, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

Macquarie reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when La Thi L sold 5,000 shares for $14.00 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 196,543 shares of the business.

Potter Michael G sold 3,585 shares of CRSR for $49,774 on Jan 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,665 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,121,212 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,999,998 and bolstered with 56,300,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $23.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRSR traded about 559.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRSR traded about 657.53k shares per day. A total of 95.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.33M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 6.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 16.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $299.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $317.34M to a low estimate of $279.41M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.1M, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.3M, a decrease of -15.70% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, down -26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.