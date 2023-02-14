Are analysts optimistic about Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed the day trading at $271.32 up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $263.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44485684 shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $267.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $265 from $267 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $212.

On January 05, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2023, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Capossela Christopher C sold 1,000 shares for $269.38 per share. The transaction valued at 269,380 led to the insider holds 117,362 shares of the business.

Althoff Judson sold 24,144 shares of MSFT for $6,139,124 on Dec 01. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 150,047 shares after completing the transaction at $254.27 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Capossela Christopher C, who serves as the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $266.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,331,250 and left with 109,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $315.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 253.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSFT traded about 30.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSFT traded about 34.89M shares per day. A total of 7.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.44B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 36.32M with a Short Ratio of 35.77M, compared to 41.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Dividends & Splits

MSFT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.32 and $9.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.68. EPS for the following year is $11.35, with 43 analysts recommending between $13.12 and $10.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.07B and the low estimate is $231.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.