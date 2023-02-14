Are HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, HashiCorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.96, up 2.35% from its previous closing price of $30.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355492 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Welihinda Navam sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,420 led to the insider holds 7,851 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 5,840 shares of HCP for $204,508 on Feb 02. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.02 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer, of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,234,531 and left with 1,824,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $78.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCP traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.