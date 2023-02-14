Are MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $10.16 up 3.46% from its previous closing price of $9.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414891 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MasterBrand Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBC has traded an average of 3.58M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 128.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.61M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.61% stake in the company.