Are The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) closed at $39.41 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $39.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216289 shares were traded. NYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The New York Times Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Perpich David S. sold 6,478 shares for $35.71 per share. The transaction valued at 231,336 led to the insider holds 19,699 shares of the business.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares of NYT for $427,780 on Feb 24. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 110,162 shares after completing the transaction at $42.78 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Brayton Diane, who serves as the EVP, GC & SECRETARY of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $41.44 each. As a result, the insider received 414,353 and left with 35,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYT has traded an average of 976.01K shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 166.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 4.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NYT is 0.44, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for NYT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $548.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $551.5M to a low estimate of $546.6M. As of the current estimate, The New York Times Company’s year-ago sales were $499.13M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $639.87M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.