As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Manchester United plc (MANU) offers stability

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed the day trading at $23.60 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $23.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1892222 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MANU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MANU traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MANU traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

MANU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.18, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$7.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $151.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.51M to a low estimate of $151.51M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $169.88M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $693.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.66M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771.52M and the low estimate is $739.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.