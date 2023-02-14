As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) offers stability

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) closed the day trading at $111.38 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $111.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400511 shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTWO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 168.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Sheresky Michael sold 149 shares for $102.24 per share. The transaction valued at 15,234 led to the insider holds 62,337 shares of the business.

Sheresky Michael sold 167 shares of TTWO for $20,915 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 62,042 shares after completing the transaction at $125.24 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Emerson Daniel P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,381 shares for $124.23 each. As a result, the insider received 420,028 and left with 92,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $174.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTWO traded about 2.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTWO traded about 2.9M shares per day. A total of 168.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $7.34, with 25 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 73.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.04B and the low estimate is $6.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.