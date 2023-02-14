ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $115.06 in the prior trading day, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed at $112.31, down -2.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6015912 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when LEACH TIMOTHY A sold 4,860 shares for $112.58 per share. The transaction valued at 547,140 led to the insider holds 661,142 shares of the business.

Olds Nicholas G sold 10,950 shares of COP for $1,477,183 on Nov 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $134.90 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Rose Kelly Brunetti, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 2,374 shares for $135.63 each. As a result, the insider received 321,986 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $137.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.96M, compared to 17.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.69, compared to 5.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 16.50% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.06 and a low estimate of $3.22, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.7 and $13.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.5. EPS for the following year is $13.32, with 27 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $8.44.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $18.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.55B to a low estimate of $14.34B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $11.62B, an estimated increase of 59.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.73B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $59.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.32B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.35B, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.57B and the low estimate is $53.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.