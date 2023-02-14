Considering NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) closed at $0.39, up 18.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2756735 shares were traded. NBSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBSE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 12, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

On June 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Mann William Roland bought 6,200 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,904 led to the insider holds 11,200 shares of the business.

Branning Todd P. bought 10,000 shares of NBSE for $18,100 on Mar 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Branning Todd P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,400 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBSE has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5812.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.02M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBSE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 304.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 318.17k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.15.