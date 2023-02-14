Considering Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $4.63 in the prior trading day, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) closed at $4.68, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586123 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 20,899 led to the insider holds 76,046 shares of the business.

Young Donald Win bought 30,000 shares of NR for $118,308 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 247,601 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, MINGE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,200 and bolstered with 162,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5984.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 633.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 624.21k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.1M to a low estimate of $200.1M. As of the current estimate, Newpark Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.8M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.2M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.