Considering Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $107.09 in the prior trading day, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at $108.52, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5190830 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On December 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 3,960 shares for $106.50 per share. The transaction valued at 421,740 led to the insider holds 57,962 shares of the business.

Shih Clara sold 7,000 shares of SBUX for $723,002 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 13,661 shares after completing the transaction at $103.29 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Conway Michael Aaron, who serves as the group president International of the company, sold 15,320 shares for $99.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,518,809 and left with 68,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $110.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 17.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBUX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.76, compared to 2.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 69.10% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $8.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.98B to a low estimate of $8.07B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.06B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.76B and the low estimate is $34.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.