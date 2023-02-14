Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at $2.10 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5332316 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 33,409 led to the insider holds 797,725 shares of the business.

Nurmat Alisher K sold 1,010 shares of GEVO for $1,770 on Dec 12. The VP and Controller now owns 51,903 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Marsh Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 41,904 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 85,379 and left with 203,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 680.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5996.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEVO traded on average about 6.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.78M with a Short Ratio of 41.79M, compared to 52.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.32% and a Short% of Float of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $190k. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270k, an estimated increase of 351.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61M, an increase of 6,585.20% over than the figure of $351.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533k, up 1,125.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.01M and the low estimate is $6.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 138.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.