HSIC (Henry Schein Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) closed at $88.82 up 3.18% from its previous closing price of $86.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148659 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Henry Schein Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Connett Bradford C sold 6,840 shares for $80.71 per share. The transaction valued at 552,056 led to the insider holds 55,412 shares of the business.

McGlynn Lorelei sold 15,341 shares of HSIC for $1,238,049 on Dec 20. The SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer now owns 73,753 shares after completing the transaction at $80.70 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, BERGMAN STANLEY M, who serves as the Chairman, CEO of the company, sold 54,216 shares for $81.16 each. As a result, the insider received 4,400,189 and left with 488,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSIC has traded an average of 929.20K shares per day and 923.76k over the past ten days. A total of 135.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.34B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.61B and the low estimate is $12.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.