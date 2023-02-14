I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Datadog Inc. (DDOG).

After finishing at $80.52 in the prior trading day, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $82.24, up 2.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5295975 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DDOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 26, 2023, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares for $77.91 per share. The transaction valued at 5,559,987 led to the insider holds 179,370 shares of the business.

Walters Sean Michael sold 2,511 shares of DDOG for $196,706 on Feb 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 139,878 shares after completing the transaction at $78.34 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Pomel Olivier, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 85,637 shares for $73.98 each. As a result, the insider received 6,335,391 and left with 243,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $181.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 315.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.22M with a Short Ratio of 14.81M, compared to 10.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $414.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.32M to a low estimate of $411.01M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.49M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.73M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.67M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.