I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Eneti Inc. (NETI).

After finishing at $10.60 in the prior trading day, Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) closed at $10.28, down -3.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517659 shares were traded. NETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NETI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 111.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 316.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 37.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 444.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 503.83k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NETI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for NETI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $63.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.36M, an estimated increase of 85.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.28M, an increase of 89.40% over than the figure of $85.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.98M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.23M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195.46M and the low estimate is $130M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.