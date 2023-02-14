I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC).

After finishing at $25.13 in the prior trading day, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) closed at $25.44, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052241 shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $32.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.68B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.01M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 168.00, compared to 0.94 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.19% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.