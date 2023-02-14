IAA (IAA Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $42.97 in the prior trading day, IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) closed at $43.78, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2103597 shares were traded. IAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $46 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares for $31.93 per share. The transaction valued at 95,790 led to the insider holds 115,096 shares of the business.

Kamin Peter bought 28,000 shares of IAA for $935,480 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 113,878 shares after completing the transaction at $33.41 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kett John W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $32.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 161,402 and bolstered with 139,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.10M. Shares short for IAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.60M, compared to 4.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.