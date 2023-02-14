In spite of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (NYSE:AQUA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) closed at $50.22 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $49.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663995 shares were traded. AQUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Aulick Rodney sold 6,494 shares for $50.35 per share. The transaction valued at 326,997 led to the insider holds 127,001 shares of the business.

Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares of AQUA for $3,950,900 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 23,765 shares after completing the transaction at $45.08 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Bhambri Nick, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,359 shares for $45.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,681,402 and left with 23,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $51.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AQUA has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 121.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.44M. Shares short for AQUA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $467.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $483.1M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s year-ago sales were $425.99M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.