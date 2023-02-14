In the case of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL), what’s next?

The closing price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) was $1.79 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7533787 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $6.50 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 2,147,438 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,843,914 led to the insider holds 21,749,788 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 969,219 shares of TELL for $1,783,363 on Feb 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 23,897,226 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,793,194 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,442,932 and left with 26,866,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1582.

Shares Statistics:

TELL traded an average of 10.94M shares per day over the past three months and 11.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 538.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 13.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 87.28M with a Short Ratio of 83.89M, compared to 91.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.46% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.28M, up 451.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.3M and the low estimate is $378.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.