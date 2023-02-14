In What Direction Will Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:YMM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) was $7.33 for the day, up 4.27% from the previous closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10547046 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

YMM traded an average of 8.11M shares per day over the past three months and 6.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.11M. Shares short for YMM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 42.04M with a Short Ratio of 42.87M, compared to 44.31M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $236M to a low estimate of $229.31M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $191.93M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.46M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.94M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $924.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $910.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.05M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.