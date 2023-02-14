In What Direction Will Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Goes From Here?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) closed the day trading at $46.60 up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $46.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582416 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $45.11 per share. The transaction valued at 947,310 led to the insider holds 673,371 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $835,380 on Dec 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 697,291 shares after completing the transaction at $39.78 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $44.24 each. As a result, the insider received 929,040 and left with 718,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $52.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COOP traded about 500.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COOP traded about 504.67k shares per day. A total of 71.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.27 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $399.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $372.5M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625M, an estimated decrease of -36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.3M, a decrease of -59.40% less than the figure of -$36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $495M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.