Invest in Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $12.60 in the prior trading day, Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) closed at $11.00, down -12.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700277 shares were traded. CETX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CETX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CETX has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.67M. Insiders hold about 10.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CETX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 76.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 41.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.72M to a low estimate of $11.72M. As of the current estimate, Cemtrex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.74M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CETX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.37M and the low estimate is $42.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.