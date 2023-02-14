Invest in Masco Corporation (MAS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $55.06 in the prior trading day, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed at $56.56, up 2.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2855963 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $56 from $43 previously.

On February 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $57.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Allman Keith J. sold 33,366 shares for $53.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,785,748 led to the insider holds 258,085 shares of the business.

Allman Keith J. sold 45,448 shares of MAS for $2,452,222 on Feb 07. The President and CEO now owns 258,085 shares after completing the transaction at $53.96 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Allman Keith J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 56,853 shares for $56.26 each. As a result, the insider received 3,198,363 and left with 258,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $58.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 6.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.38B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $7.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.